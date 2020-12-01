Canaccord Genuity Raises Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) Price Target to C$2.50

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of XX opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Avante Logixx Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88.
