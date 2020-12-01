Canaccord Genuity Raises Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) Price Target to C$2.50

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of XX opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Avante Logixx Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

