Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,606.30. Insiders sold a total of 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.26.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

