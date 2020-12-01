Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $21,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

NYSE CAH opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

