CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDNA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -124.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. CareDx has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $62.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.7% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.4% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

