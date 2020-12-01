Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.18% of Cheniere Energy worth $21,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 82.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 507,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after buying an additional 46,682 shares in the last quarter.

LNG stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 588.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

