Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

CHMI stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $99,779.12. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 108.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 203,312 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 181,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 164.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.