Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,491,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,870,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.