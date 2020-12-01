Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

