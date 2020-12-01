Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 17,768.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 422,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,881,000 after acquiring an additional 46,349 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Cigna by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 157,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,682,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $20,295,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 85,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.15 and a 200-day moving average of $184.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.95.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.