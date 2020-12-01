City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in November

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. City Developments has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.24.

CDEVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut shares of City Developments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

