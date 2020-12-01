CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,946,000 after purchasing an additional 640,859 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1,556.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after purchasing an additional 638,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CME Group by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,779,000 after purchasing an additional 511,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in CME Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,939,000 after purchasing an additional 378,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

CME Group stock opened at $175.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.75. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

