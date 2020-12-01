Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CCHGY opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

