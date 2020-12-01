Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,040 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,513 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $43,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $251,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $173,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.