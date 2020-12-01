Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Lowered to $50.48

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $50.48 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBSH. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.02. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

