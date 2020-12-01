Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $825.90 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

