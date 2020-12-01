Comparing Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Integra LifeSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $7.00 million 1.45 -$10.89 million N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences $1.52 billion 3.04 $50.20 million $2.74 19.97

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -24.23% -125.82% -7.06% Integra LifeSciences 4.10% 14.26% 5.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and Integra LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integra LifeSciences 1 6 5 0 2.33

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.69%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $55.55, indicating a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Plus Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company is also involved in developing DoxoPLUS, a generic PEGylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin to treat breast and ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, hydrocephalus management systems, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; and implants and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

