Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

INVH stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

