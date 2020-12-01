Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2.44 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $146.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.34. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

