Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 321,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Navient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth about $37,180,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Navient by 318.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 148,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Navient by 10.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Navient by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,376,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.