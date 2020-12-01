Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 321,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

NYSE PPG opened at $146.77 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.