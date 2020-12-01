ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

