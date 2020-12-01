Content Value Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $736,125.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, UEX and BitMax. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $736,125.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00160199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00918393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00226063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00468841 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00162933 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.