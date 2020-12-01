Contrasting BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

4.1% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BE Semiconductor Industries and ASE Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 ASE Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.14%. Given BE Semiconductor Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BE Semiconductor Industries is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 29.19% 41.83% 17.67% ASE Technology 5.39% 11.06% 4.20%

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ASE Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ASE Technology pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and ASE Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $398.98 million 10.41 $91.08 million N/A N/A ASE Technology $13.56 billion 0.85 $570.40 million $0.25 21.28

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats ASE Technology on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer level packaging; SESUB; and substrate interposer packages. In addition, the company offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, it provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, the company develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, financing, investment advisory, warehousing management, logistics, and after sales services; manufactures computer assistance systems and related peripherals, electronic components, communication peripherals, telecommunications equipment, motherboards, and car components; imports and exports various products and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.