Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPRT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $115.45 on Friday. Copart has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $10,412,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,407,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

