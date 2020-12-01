Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Shares of COST stock opened at $391.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.05 and a 200-day moving average of $339.24. The company has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $10.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

