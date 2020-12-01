CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $128.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 8,965 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $779,775.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $642,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $263,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,056.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,523. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRSP opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $127.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

