CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSX by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,552,000 after acquiring an additional 215,649 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,060,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 193,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $93.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.84.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

