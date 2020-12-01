CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CSX were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.84.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.