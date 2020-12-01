Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Cummins worth $20,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

Cummins stock opened at $231.17 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

