D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 57.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 434,989 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $23,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. FMR LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $73,915,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $34,300,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 140166 raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.52.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,970 shares of company stock valued at $604,818. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.