DAOstack Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $205,019.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,551.27 or 0.99926068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00028066 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002735 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015910 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00072904 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.