Datamine (DAM) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Datamine has a market cap of $327,739.36 and $43,589.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine token can now be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00064922 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000768 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00020908 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1,696.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,991,394 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.