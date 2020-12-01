Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,861,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $261.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.86 and a 200 day moving average of $197.39. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.72.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

