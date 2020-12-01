DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Position Raised by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.26, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

