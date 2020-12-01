Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 378.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,814 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $1,892,000. AJO LP grew its position in Devon Energy by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,023,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 734,765 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 297.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 144,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.28. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Truist raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

