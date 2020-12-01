Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.70

Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DVO opened at GBX 157.60 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.19 million and a PE ratio of -6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Devro plc has a 52-week low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 195.40 ($2.55). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

