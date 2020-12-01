DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 372.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

