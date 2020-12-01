Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.76.

DLTR opened at $109.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $112.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 158.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,767,000 after purchasing an additional 680,138 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 543.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after buying an additional 616,081 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 778.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after buying an additional 561,080 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,436.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after buying an additional 490,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after buying an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

