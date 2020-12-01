Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.