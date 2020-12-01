Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 4.25 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Eaton Vance has increased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

EV stock opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. Eaton Vance has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.