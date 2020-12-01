Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

ENB opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.