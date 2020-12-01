Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Enbridge by 65.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

