Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 278.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 32.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.