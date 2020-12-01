Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Position Boosted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,733 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.56% of Endava worth $18,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 890.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

DAVA stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. 140166 increased their price objective on Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

