Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $166.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.