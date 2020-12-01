Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Boosted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Etsy worth $25,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 30.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 10,198 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $1,320,844.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,307.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,912 shares of company stock worth $45,469,754. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $160.70 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $164.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day moving average is $115.54.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.68.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

