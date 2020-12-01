Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS EUCRU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

About Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition

There is no company description available for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp..

