Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,505 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $18,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Eversource Energy by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 216,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,819,000 after purchasing an additional 130,896 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

