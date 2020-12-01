Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 190.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,911,000 after buying an additional 1,187,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after buying an additional 769,905 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 66.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,114,000 after buying an additional 739,231 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average of $86.37.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.