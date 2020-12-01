Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

